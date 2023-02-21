Backyard Design Launches Essential-Line Including Pit Necessities

The new and strictly limited BYD Essential Line is now available on their website.

Backyard Design just launched their new Essential-Line which makes your days at the track even better.

What do you need to make your days even better? Right, a perfect setup!

Backyard Design becomes the one-stop shop everyone of us is looking for. With the new Essentials-Line you get the chance to shop all the products you need while having a good time at the track with your buddies.

There’s only a limited quantity available so you better be quick before they’re gone!

What’s waiting for you?

- Motocross pit tent

- Foldable directors chair

- Foldable camping table

- Motocross umbrella

- BYD beach flag

- Dirt bike mat

Check out https://backyarddesignusa.com/essentials for more information.