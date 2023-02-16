Looking back at some of the key moments in the race from the 2023 Tampa Supercross, we find a lot of drama in the last few laps of both the 250SX and 450SX races. In today's edition of Race Examination, we dissect what went wrong for Chase Sexton in the whoops and how Cooper Webb nearly did the same thing only one lap earlier. We also show what happened between Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson, as well as Sexton's craft first turn maneuver to get the race lead in the first place. Then we check out the 250SX action which was basically all Hunter Lawrence making stuff happen.

Video: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP