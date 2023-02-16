Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Tampa Race Examination

February 16, 2023 5:00pm | by: &

Looking back at some of the key moments in the race from the 2023 Tampa Supercross, we find a lot of drama in the last few laps of both the 250SX and 450SX races. In today's edition of Race Examination, we dissect what went wrong for Chase Sexton in the whoops and how Cooper Webb nearly did the same thing only one lap earlier. We also show what happened between Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson, as well as Sexton's craft first turn maneuver to get the race lead in the first place. Then we check out the 250SX action which was basically all Hunter Lawrence making stuff happen.

Video: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

