450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Watch: Houston Supercross Animated Track Map

February 2, 2023 9:45am | by:

Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The fourth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 4. Take a lap around NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Houston Supercross. This will be the first 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.

2023 Houston Supercross track map layout

  • The 2023 Houston Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports
  • The 2023 Houston Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports


