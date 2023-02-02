Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The fourth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 4. Take a lap around NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Houston Supercross. This will be the first 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.

2023 Houston Supercross track map layout