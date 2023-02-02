Watch: Houston Supercross Animated Track Map
February 2, 2023 9:45am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The fourth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 4. Take a lap around NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the Houston Supercross. This will be the first 250SX East Region event of the 2023 season.
2023 Houston Supercross track map layout
The 2023 Houston Supercross track map layout. Feld Motor Sports