Matt Moss & Max Anstie Victorious at Round 3 of Australian Supercross Championship
The following press release is from the Australian Supercross Championship:
Moss And Anstie Star In Newcastle Supercross Thriller
In an eventful night of supercross action at the Newcastle Triple Crown, it was BBR 102 Motorsports Matt Moss and Team Honda HRC Australia’s Max Anstie who came away victorious, posting three strong results across the three main event format.
An always interesting format, the Triple Crown generated some great racing across the night, while the technical Newcastle track reached up and bit it’s fair share of racers throughout the night.
In what was a strong return to form, nine time Australian Supercross Champion Matt Moss took P1 after winning main event’s one and three, whilst Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dylan Wills posted a strong trio of results to land second overall and notch a career first SX1 podium.
With Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti entering the night tied on points, Brayton employed a calculated approach to the night show, while a few mistakes from Tanti ended in a big crash during the second main event and a DNF for the third, which significantly hampers his 2022 title hopes.
SX1 Round 3 Provisional Points
SX1 Championship Points
The SX2 Class belonged once again to the Englishman Max Anstie, who recorded a 1, 1, 3 scorecard for his third overall in a row, followed by teammate Wilson Todd in second position, and New South Wales local Rhys Budd in third.
SX2 Round 3 Provisional Points
SX2 Championship Points
The SX3 Class saw a heated battle between Jack Mather and Cole Davies, who split race wins with the former taking the overall win. Davies finished second with a 1 – 2 scorecard, while Jake Cannon took the final position on the podium.
The series now heads to the final round in Wagga Wagga on December the third, where each championship will be decided in a thriller at the Wagga Wagga International Speedway.