Images by Christophe Desmet

Despite being 38 years old and winding down his professional racing career, Justin Brayton has had a busy off-season of racing. Over the weekend, the Iowa native finished third overall at the Paris Supercross behind King of Paris Ken Roczen and the 2022 450 AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac. After the second night of racing was complete, our Steve Matthes caught up with Brayton to get his thoughts on the weekend.

Racer X: One bad main event over the two nights did you in a little bit, but third overall. You’ll take it. Whoops speed was phenomenal. A nice showing here in Paris.

Justin Brayton: Yeah, it was solid all weekend. Probably the highlight was qualifying first in front of the guys that were racing here. I even impressed myself on that one. Just lucky to be here. As Weege says, we’re just kind of lucky to be here. Almost 40 years old. It was fun. I had a blast all weekend. Felt like my speed was really good. Second to Eli in the first main yesterday. The second one, crashed on the first turn and that kind of messed me up, obviously, for the overall. But, I probably didn’t have anything tonight for Kenny and Eli. I feel like I might have last night if I would have got the starts. I think they went to a different level tonight, even in practice earlier.

For about five laps there, it was okay and then six, seven laps they were pulling you a little bit. Before I knew it, it was six seconds.

I was behind Coop [Cooper Webb] for a while. In the second one, I had to pass Marv and Coop which I was stoked because I had to come from a long way back actually to catch them and pass them. To catch something here is one thing. To pass him is a totally different thing. Especially those two guys. So, I was stoked on that one. Then the third one, me and Coop were tied on overall.