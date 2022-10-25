By now you’re probably aware of the final GP race in Australia’s FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) finale. When Ken Roczen suffered a flat tire while leading GP race two, it thrust SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda riders Vince Friese and Justin Brayton into first and second in the WSX points with one gate drop left in the season.

Roczen and Brayton got the jump into turn one ahead of Friese, so Friese made a beeline toward Brayton to try to hit him on the exit of the corner. They both ended up going down. Later, Brayton also found out Friese had offered another rider, Grant Harlan, money to take Brayton out in the final race. Harlan declined.

Brayton was not happy about it. He called into the PulpMX Show on Sunday night to express his anger.

Steve Matthes: JB, so yeah good night on Friday winning the Australian Supercross opener. Then in the WSX, Kenny [Roczen] gets a flat in the second one and you’re just a couple of points out, your teammate [Vince] Friese is leading, and Kenny is a couple of points back of you. You go into the third one, chance at the World Championship, chance at the series title, and then you get “Friesed.” We watched it, we slowed it down today, you were mad after the race, and I think rightfully so. He went right on a left-hand turn, and it's crazy because you are his teammate.

Justin Brayton: Yeah, I mean, I guess where do we start? I guess we will start with that the incident. Tony [Alessi, MotoConcepts Team Manager] had all the math, Tony being Tony he is super prepared. So we went over the [points] breakdown but to be quite honest, it wasn’t that important to me. There was no money on the line for us to win [the title]. The team championship thing was kind of cool because obviously the team puts in a lot of hard work. The World Championship thing, look it's better for everybody if Ken Roczen wins, it's better for the series. Of course, it would be cool if I won but there wasn’t a lot in it for me, to be totally honest, so I wasn’t that concerned going into the weekend. I’m like, “Well, yeah, just go and get a podium.” I was really focused on the Friday night race as well, so once that went good, I was feeling good.

The first two mains went fine. So going into the last one Shawn [Ulikowski, mechanic] was like “Hey do you know where you are points-wise?” and I’m like “yeah Vince and I are tied or something?” and he’s like, “Well you’re one back of Vince.” So I’m like “Ok cool, I’ll try to get a good start, the first two I beat him pretty good, and it’ll be no problem.” So going into the first turn, I had a good start, and yeah I just get totally… and what’s funny is you see the pictures and all that, but when you are in it, you just hear his bike get wound up and then bang I’m off the track. And I just kept saying “You’ve got to be kidding me! You’ve got to be kidding me.” I couldn’t believe it. I seriously could not believe it. And so I just kind of ride around the rest of the time or whatever, I really didn’t know where I was. So coming off the track, I was mad man. It's just not called for, like what are we doing here, you know?