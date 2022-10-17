How about the rain toward the end there? It seemed like it got sketchy off the grates up top.

Yeah once I saw Justin’s [Barcia] and Hanny’s [Josh Hansen] main, they were sketchy and just getting off the grates up there was kind of a nightmare. Obviously, the conditions are the same for everybody, but it was such a bummer because this event is all about scrubbing and staying low and being super-fast. Anyway, it just wasn’t enough for the win. It was a bummer.

What’s maybe the toughest thing to learn about the two-strokes for this event that maybe most people don’t think about?

Well just all in all, the bike rides so different. Like, you have to clutch it out of some [areas] to keep it alive. You have to ride a two stroke and then a four stroke and then you’ll know what we’re talking about. Just because you have to be so precise on all the jumps and we don’t come out of turns. You come at it wide open and just timing everything is pretty difficult, and it makes it exciting but it's definitely hard.

Yeah, I was going to ask because even in your Terrafirma 94 video when you rode the ’96 [Honda], it was like you didn’t want to triple some stuff. So how hard is it to build the confidence to do that, for example?

Yeah and especially if you just do it for the day right? That’s what makes it so hard. So I rode the bike for a little bit on Thursday and then I had practice here yesterday. For that, I adjusted to it very well, but there’s just no real testing that goes into it. I was out at the track with Mitch, and we did a couple of little changes, but it wasn’t like we were testing and testing. And I don’t really know, I don’t think anybody really does, but man it’s an experience that I love to do. That’s why I decided to come here again as well. Yeah, it was fun.