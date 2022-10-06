A big piece of the silly season puzzle in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) just dropped: Mitch Evans has signed a deal with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. Evans joined Honda HRC in November 2019 and then raced alongside Tim Gajser from 2020 through 2022, although a wrist injury sidelined him significantly during that time. Evans just competed in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX, finishing 5-28 for ninth overall in the MXGP class as Team Australia claimed third overall behind Team France and hosting/winning squad Team USA.

Evans will join 2021 runner-up in the MXGP championship Romain Febvre, who missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury at the Paris Supercross in November 2021. Febvre is returning for his fourth consecutive season with the team.

The following press release is from the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP:

Mitch Evans Joins Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP

The Kawasaki Racing Team welcomes Mitch Evans to contest the 2023 FIM World MXGP Motocross Championship alongside Romain Febvre.

The twenty-three-year-old from Cairns in the northern Australian state of Queensland first contested the FIM World Motocross Championships in 2019 after securing his national MX2 title the previous summer.

He had already secured international recognition in 2016 when, as under-nineteen champion, he was selected to represent his country in the FIM Motocross of Nations as a seventeen-year-old.