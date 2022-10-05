FIM World Supercross Championship to Air on FS1 in the United States

SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced a multi-year agreement with FOX Sports that will bring WSX event broadcasts into U.S. homes, beginning with the upcoming 2022 Championship Rounds from Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 9, 21 and 22 respectively.

The three-hour coverage of WSX events will air on FOX Sports cable channels with a combination of live and delayed coverage, in addition to replays. The first-ever FIM World Supercross Championship event will be the WSX British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, October 8, with FS1 coverage starting at 5:00 p.m. US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Sunday, October 9. The international field for the British Grand Prix will feature supercross’ biggest names, including reigning U.S. champion Eli Tomac, former U.S. supercross and motocross champion Ken Roczen, Australian supercross icon Chad Reed, and local British favorites Dean Wilson and Max Anstie.

The second round - the WSX Australian Grand Prix from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia – will feature two live broadcasts on consecutive days, beginning at 3:30 a.m. EDT live on FS1 on Friday, Oct. 21,with the Australian Supercross Championship, coverage of timed WSX practice sessions, lifestyle features and behind-the-scenes coverage of the World Supercross Championship. Live coverage from Melbourne continues at 4 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 22 on FS2 with the WSX Australian Grand Prix. The star-studded international field of riders continues in Melbourne as riders vie for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship at the second of the two WSX pilot season events.

FOX Sports broadcasts will continue in the United States for the 2023 FIM WSX Championship season, as the WSX schedule expands into new markets across the globe between July and November.

SX Global will be integrating a variety of innovations into its production of WSX events, providing viewers a level of access to supercross action like never before. For the first time ever, broadcasts will include behind-the-scenes team radio communications, live on-board cameras across multiple teams, extreme super slow-motion cameras along with features that capture the personalities and off-track lifestyles of WSX athletes, and behind-the-scenes technical features with WSX teams about various aspects of supercross race craft and race-day preparations.

“Not only is FOX Sports an established leader in the American sports broadcasting landscape, it has placed a unique emphasis on action sports and motorsports over the years, making it an ideal U.S. home for WSX as we embark on our mission to globalize supercross with FIM Championship events around the world,” said Ryan Sanderson, managing director – Commercial, SX Global. “No global supercross effort would be legitimate or complete without strong coverage in the U.S., which is why this agreement with FOX Sports is so important to the future of WSX and our ability to entrench our global series with die-hard supercross fans and bring a global level of value to our brand partners.”

Leading the broadcast team will be legendary commentator, Ralph Sheheen, who will be joined by 1997 World Champion, Jeff Emig and Emmy Award-nominated broadcaster, Kristen Beat as the Trackside Reporter.

In addition to its innovative supercross production elements, WSX events will offer a host of enhancements to the traditional in-stadium experience for supercross, including live performances from top music artists, freestyle motocross exhibitions and more. These attractions will also be offered within the WSX broadcasts.

“This is an exciting and innovative new World Championship,” said Frank Wilson, VP of Production, FOX Sports. “We are thrilled with the list of riders World Supercross has lined up, the race format is incredibly fan friendly, and we look forward to the familiar faces of Ralph, Jeff and Kristen calling the races.”

The WSX brings an unprecedented model to the sport of Supercross around the world, with 10 licensed teams entering two riders in the WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) divisions, all battling for the Team World Supercross Championship. Of the 10 licensed teams in the WSX international field, five of them are based in the U.S. In addition to the 10 teams, two wildcard entries will be featured in the WSX and SX2 classes at each event.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will be aired to 150 countries, with coverage into the UK on BT Sport and Freesports, the Seven Network in Australia and across Europe on multiple networks. In all, more than 50 networks globally will broadcast WSX across more than 150 countries worldwide.