Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross: Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin is now available in hardcover. The Kindle version and the recently published hardcover have new artwork that features a photo of Schmit on the front cover and Benolkin on the back. The Paperback will retain the original cover art.

This collection of stories includes insights and race details about Schmit, Benolkin, and many other Minnesotans who raced pro Motocross from 1971 through 1995, a period of great change for motorcycle technology and the sport itself. Along the way, they raced against many of the icons of the sport.

See MXBob.com for more information on this book, the other offerings from Josie Wolfe Publishing, and the free to the cyber-public, Minnesota Motorcycle Racing Hall of Fame.

Pioneers Of Minnesota Motocross: Book On Donny Schmit & Tom Benolkin’s Careers