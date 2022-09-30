Results Archive
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Jonathan Johnson
Full Results
Motocross of Nations
Articles
Nations Results
  1. United States
  2. France
  3. Australia
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Oct 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Motocross of Nations

September 30, 2022 11:25am | by: &

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

At the Motocross of Nations, Chase Sexton highlighted just how quickly RedBud can bite you as he not only had this moment during the Saturday qualifying race, but he crashed away the win just a few laps later. Fortunately for Sexton, both this moment and the crash were inconsequential as Team USA would go on to win the Motocross of Nations.

Film courtesy of Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now