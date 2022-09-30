Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

At the Motocross of Nations, Chase Sexton highlighted just how quickly RedBud can bite you as he not only had this moment during the Saturday qualifying race, but he crashed away the win just a few laps later. Fortunately for Sexton, both this moment and the crash were inconsequential as Team USA would go on to win the Motocross of Nations.

Film courtesy of Tom Journet.

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.