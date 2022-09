In this video, Kris Keefer and Jay Clark go over a 2003 Suzuki RM125 bike rebuild and talk about the history of the machine. Kris and his son Aden ride the machine and then provide insight on this throwback video.

Keefer used to race an RM125 back in the day, so he also compares the machine to what he remembered riding as a kid. Aden then shares his feedback on his experience riding the old machine.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2003 Suzuki RM125