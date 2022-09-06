Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sat Sep 10
Articles
Full Schedule

EMX250 Championship Rule Change for 2023

September 6, 2022 11:30am | by:
EMX250 Championship Rule Change for 2023

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing and the FIM-Europe wish to announce a rule change that will become effective in the EMX250 Championship from the 2023 season and onwards.

Over the last several years, the pyramid scheme has seen great success with increasing number of entries in the European classes. Many of the current top stars in MXGP and MX2 have gone through the EMX ranks to become the front runners in the FIM Motocross World Championship which is exactly what the pyramid scheme aims to achieve, in order to have the best riders in the world competing on the biggest stage of motocross racing.

The change in the EMX250 will be the age rule which looks to follow the natural evolution of the riding experience in the European Championship. Going forward, the maximum age for riders contesting in the EMX250 Championship will be 21.

Additionally, the EMX250 Championship will now see a total of 10 rounds per year, while the EMX125 series will be disputed between 9 rounds. The EMX2t Championship will consist of one race, as will the EMX Open creating a finale style event.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now