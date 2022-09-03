Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We've finally made it to the last round of 2022 and wow do we have a show ahead of us today! Eli Tomac holds a one point advantage on Chase Sexton after 22 motos of racing and somehow it feels even closer than that between these two. For Tomac, he's seeking his fourth career 450 class championship today whereas Sexton is eyeing his first Pro Motocross title of his career. It's also big for both of their teams as well. Yamaha is looking for their first back-to-back premier class title since Bob Hannah won the 250cc titles in 1978 and 1979. Honda hasn't won the 450 class title since Ricky Carmichael had a perfect season in 2004, a streak that has become known as the "Curse of the GOAT."

Whichever way if falls between Tomac and Sexton, the racing they have provided for us this year has been some of the best ever. It's another example of two generations meeting in a bit of a zenith as the 29-year-old Eli Tomac might potentially race his last Pro Motocross race today while 22-year-old Chase Sexton could be just at the beginning of a lengthy and championship filled career. Whoever wins it, certainly deserves it.

They will also both have to really work for it today as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 107-degrees Fahrenheit. Due to a scalding Southern California heat wave, the motos have also been shortened by five minutes each in both classes. This decision was confirmed last night when several race officials and executives of factory teams throughout the paddock met to decide on the shortening of the motos. They all agreed and we'll have four 25 minutes plus two laps motos today.

The 250 class title isn't quite wrapped up yet either as Jett Lawrence sits 41-points clear of Jo Shimoda. The Honda HRC man just needs to finish 12th in the first moto to clinch his second straight 250 class Pro Motocross championship and also bookend his 250 class career as Jett himself has already explained he will be moving up to the 450 class of Pro Motocross next year.

His closest competitors will try to go out and beat him one more time today but he'll also have a unique challenger in Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin who is lining up on a 250 today as he prepares to race for Team France in the MX2 class at the Motocross of Nations in three weeks. Between Jett, his brother Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, RJ Hampshire, Marvin Musquin, and many others, the 250 class is anything but a sure thing of who will win the finale.

Qualifying is about to begin and we'll provide updates throughout. Be sure to tune in for the broadcast of qualifying starting at 10 a.m. Pacific with the motos starting at 1 p.m. Here we go!