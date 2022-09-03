Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, for the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We've finally made it to the last round of 2022 and wow do we have a show ahead of us today! Eli Tomac holds a one point advantage on Chase Sexton after 22 motos of racing and somehow it feels even closer than that between these two. For Tomac, he's seeking his fourth career 450 class championship today whereas Sexton is eyeing his first Pro Motocross title of his career. It's also big for both of their teams as well. Yamaha is looking for their first back-to-back premier class title since Bob Hannah won the 250cc titles in 1978 and 1979. Honda hasn't won the 450 class title since Ricky Carmichael had a perfect season in 2004, a streak that has become known as the "Curse of the GOAT."
Whichever way if falls between Tomac and Sexton, the racing they have provided for us this year has been some of the best ever. It's another example of two generations meeting in a bit of a zenith as the 29-year-old Eli Tomac might potentially race his last Pro Motocross race today while 22-year-old Chase Sexton could be just at the beginning of a lengthy and championship filled career. Whoever wins it, certainly deserves it.
They will also both have to really work for it today as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 107-degrees Fahrenheit. Due to a scalding Southern California heat wave, the motos have also been shortened by five minutes each in both classes. This decision was confirmed last night when several race officials and executives of factory teams throughout the paddock met to decide on the shortening of the motos. They all agreed and we'll have four 25 minutes plus two laps motos today.
The 250 class title isn't quite wrapped up yet either as Jett Lawrence sits 41-points clear of Jo Shimoda. The Honda HRC man just needs to finish 12th in the first moto to clinch his second straight 250 class Pro Motocross championship and also bookend his 250 class career as Jett himself has already explained he will be moving up to the 450 class of Pro Motocross next year.
His closest competitors will try to go out and beat him one more time today but he'll also have a unique challenger in Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin who is lining up on a 250 today as he prepares to race for Team France in the MX2 class at the Motocross of Nations in three weeks. Between Jett, his brother Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, RJ Hampshire, Marvin Musquin, and many others, the 250 class is anything but a sure thing of who will win the finale.
Qualifying is about to begin and we'll provide updates throughout. Be sure to tune in for the broadcast of qualifying starting at 10 a.m. Pacific with the motos starting at 1 p.m. Here we go!
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 3 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveSeptember 3 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 6:30 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 6:30 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 7:30 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveSeptember 3 - 7:30 PM
First Qualifying Sessions
As qualifying got underway, the track had been ripped deep overnight in an attempt to hold moisture in the dirt and it was creating some havoc for guys out there. Without lines fully developed from the B group, the 250 A guys went out and sloshed around a little bit as well before finally some main lines began to wear in.
It was a bit of déjà vu back to the opening round at Fox Raceway as Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker went fastest in Q1 for the 250 class. Hammaker was the fastest qualifier at this track way back at the opening round in May and it seems he’s still feeling pretty good on it.
His teammate Jo Shimoda was second fastest ahead of Nate Thrasher and a surprise appeared from Haiden Deegan in fourth. Jett Lawrence was seventh fastest just ahead of his new teammate for the weekend in debutant Chance Hymas who was eighth.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|15:10.350
|2:28.560
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|17:39.121
|2:28.835
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|15:27.461
|2:28.940
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|15:25.934
|2:29.040
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|15:52.592
|2:29.307
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
The 450 class hit the track next and it was already warming up pretty quick in the Pala valley. SGB Honda riders Bryson Gardner and Jace Kessler both ended up running camelbacks in the session in an attempt to keep as much water in their system as possible. We’ll see if they keep doing that throughout the day.
As for the times, Eli Tomac set the pace early and set the pace throughout as he was clearly the fastest rider in Q1. For much of the session, he was nearly two seconds clear of everyone with Chase Sexton being his closest competition.
Eventually, Jason Anderson dipped into second place and was only 1.3 seconds off of Tomac, but the 2:26.482 was more than enough for Tomac to qualify on top in the first session. Times were also pretty spready out but that could just be a factor of the track still wearing in. We’ll see if times improve in Q2.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|16:13.062
|2:26.482
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|17:20.223
|2:27.872
|Edgewood, NM
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|Chase Sexton
|16:03.176
|2:28.342
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Christian Craig
|16:01.627
|2:28.997
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|15:18.097
|2:29.619
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
Second Qualifying Sessions
The heat continued to rise as it crawled up over 100-degrees by 9 a.m. and was only getting hotter when the second qualifying sessions got going. The 250 A group was the first to see how much the track changed and got faster with the drying conditions.
This time it was Justin Cooper who set the early pace and was at the top of the sheets for much of the session. Jett Lawrence was spending most of the session hanging back and working on his line selection just to uncork a hot lap down right as the checkered flag was being displayed. His time was more than enough to go faster than what Hammaker put down in the first sessions as Jett Lawrence qualifies P1 for the Fox Raceway 2 National in the 250 class.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.653
|2:26.061
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|17:16.773
|2:26.623
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:41.844
|2:28.108
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|15:46.907
|2:28.140
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:51.601
|2:28.264
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
Moving to the 450 class next and it became a cat and mouse game between Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac as both riders got out front of the group and went right to running fast laps. Sexton set the early pace with a mid 2:25 and had Tomac about six tenths of a second behind him.
They then proceeded to both cruise around looking for lines for a lap before they wicked it up again and tried to lay hot laps down. Somehow, they both made mistakes at the exact same time and aborted their quick laps at that time. When they came back around again and went to work on putting down another fast one, this time it all came together for Tomac who dipped down to a 2:24.3.
Sexton’s time was also better than his original P1 lap at a 2:25.1, but Tomac’s time was too much for Sexton in the end. Tomac P1, Sexton P2. Now there’s nothing left to do but drop the gate and see who wins.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|15:34.618
|2:24.345
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|17:06.396
|2:24.718
|Edgewood, NM
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|Chase Sexton
|15:27.132
|2:25.149
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|17:15.774
|2:26.093
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|15:19.465
|2:26.137
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
250 Moto 1
The wait was finally over as the gates fell on 250 Moto 1 and it was Jett Lawrence who launched out to the holeshot. Lawrence could clinch the championship in the 250 class by taking a 12th place finish or better no matter what anyone else did and getting out to the early lead was going to be a big help in accomplishing that result.
Jo Shimoda was the man behind him in second place off the start and Marvin Musquin found his way into third fairly quickly as well. The lead three riders were putting time on the field as it was Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence back in fourth and fifth.
Shimoda caught up to Jett for the lead and began applying the pressure a bit. Jett seemed to realize how quickly Shimoda was catching him and starting to get the ball rolling again to open the lead back out to a little over two seconds.
The biggest battle on track for a while became the battle for third. Hunter Lawrence started clicking off some of the fastest laps of the moto and made quick work of Justin Cooper for fourth. Just as he got to Marvin Musquin for third, Musquin jumped off the track before the finish which allowed Lawrence to zoom by into third.
Musquin was slipping back as Justin Cooper was next up to catch him, but Cooper couldn’t make a quick pass stick and both riders sort of fell into each other’s pace. With about eight minutes of the moto left, Musquin and Cooper had fallen to 15 seconds behind the leaders while Hunter Lawrence took off in third to close the gap down.
Shimoda in his typical fashion found another gear in the second half of the moto and closed the gap down to Jett Lawrence out front. While he was closing in on him though, Hunter Lawrence was closing in from third and it was turning into a three-rider battle for the lead with just a few laps left to go.
As the two-lap board was displayed, the three riders out front were essentially nose to tail with Hunter Lawrence really working on Shimoda trying to make a pass for second. As they jumped down the big hill nearly side by side, Hunter Lawrence flew down the inside and ended up slamming into Shimoda which put the Kawasaki man on the ground.
From there, Jett Lawrence held off a last lap charge from his brother to win the moto and clinch the 2022 250 class championship in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.