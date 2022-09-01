Leatt Releases 2023 Moto Range

The following press release is from Leatt:

Leatt® is thrilled to announce the launch of their new 2023 moto range - their sleekest, most stylish range to date. The new range includes a variety of unique designs in riding gear, helmets, and gloves, enabling you to go beyond in style in 2023! With the pandemic majorly restricting our freedom to move over the past two years, that is no longer the case; we are now able to go out again, explore, try new things, and go beyond what we did before on two wheels. With Leatt®, you can enjoy your time in the great outdoors.

The 2023 Riding Gear Collection

The Leatt® 2023 gear designs offer something for all riders, whether you are looking for bright vibrant colours or something more conservative, there is for sure a design you will like. The jerseys are light, have a breathable structure, and incorporates laser-cut ventilation to keep you cool while on the bike. Leatt® caters to all your fit needs with a variety of exceptionally comfortable materials, from tailored 360° stretch fits to 3D mesh materials that have a more relaxed fit. Elbows incorporate Brush Guard protection to help prevent snagging. All jerseys are made with comfort in mind to keep you focused on the task at hand while riding.