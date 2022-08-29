Watch Season 2, Episode 2 of Lawrence Brothers Flight Plan Video Documentary

Film: Red Bull Motorsports

Flight Plan Season 2 Episode 2 brings us one step closer to Jett & Hunter Lawrence as the 250 Pro Motocross battle hits the mid-season point. Jett and Hunter reflect back on the importance of their fans and motocross fans in general, and what it means to them to perform in front of them. Jett’s championship title defense hits a snag at Red Bud and Hunter jumps in to scoop up the red plate.