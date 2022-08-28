Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Australian MX
Coolum
Motocross
Budds Creek
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Charente Maritime
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Ironman National Video Highlights & Results

August 28, 2022

Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's 11th round, from Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Check out the full Ironman National overalls results and standings below.

Related: Ironman National Post-Race Recap

450 Class

Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 27, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States3 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States6 - 4 KAW KX450SR
5Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States5 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

250 Class

Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 27, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 3 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan5 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
4R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
5Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States United States4 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States496
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States495
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States402
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany373
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States335
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia478
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan437
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia432
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States377
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States314
Full Standings

