Ironman National Video Highlights & Results
August 28, 2022 2:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Watch the video highlights of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship's 11th round, from Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Check out the full Ironman National overalls results and standings below.
450 Class
Motocross
Ironman - 450August 27, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|3 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|6 - 4
|KAW KX450SR
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|5 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class
Motocross
Ironman - 250August 27, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|5 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
Standings
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|496
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|495
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|402
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|373
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|335
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|478
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|437
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|432
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|377
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|314