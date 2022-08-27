Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the 11th round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well we've made it to the penultimate round of the season and somehow there seems to be even more storylines to follow than way back at the opening round at Fox Raceway. This 450 class championship battle between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton has become one for the ages with still just one point between both riders and just four motos left to run.

Today will be interesting though as both riders have reasons to enjoy what Ironman Raceway offers. With the clay based surface at Ironman, Chase Sexton believes this track will favor him. But Tomac does love running the scoop rear tire which will work much better at this track than it seemed to do last week at Budds Creek.

Either way, it seems very likely this championship fight goes all the way to the final round next week at Fox Raceway and today could be critical for either rider to ride some of the momentum into the finale to try to clinch this title. For Tomac, it would be his fourth 450 class championship while Sexton is going for his first.

In the 250 class, the championship could be clinched today by Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence who sits 37 points ahead of Jo Shimoda. But that whole thing seems to be overshadowed by the debut of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan. Deegan and NSA Yamaha's Gavin Towers will both be making their professional debuts, but the publicity surrounding Deegan has certainly built this weekend into quite the big moment.

As for Lawrence, he can clinch with a 1-1 performance with a Shimda 4-4 or worse. Hunter Lawrence is 43 points behind his brother and would be mathematically eliminated from the championship if he goes 2-3 with Jett going 1-1 as well. But Jett hasn't won a moto since Spring Creek five rounds ago and it seems he's been perfectly fine managing this championship lead down the stretch.

Whether or not he clinches today, there are several riders including Shimoda, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, and more that want to keep winning down the stretch of this championship. Let's find out what happens as we head out for qualifying here shortly.