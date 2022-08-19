Our own “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti has been sidelined for the remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after he suffered a broken arm a couple weeks ago. It’s unfortunate we won’t see him behind the gate, but at least we still get to hear Phil’s hot takes on the sport as he answers more of your questions this week in another edition of Unphiltered.

Phil, Ok, we would like to hear your take on the Brennan Schofield bike claim fiasco at Loretta’s this year. It seems like the AMA should be penalizing those who were involved and obstructed the rule book by coercing Brennan to reverse his legit claim on Deegan's Star Racing YZ250F. I only wish you weren't a Yamaha rider in this instance, as I think you would be more "Unphiltered" otherwise. -papa_whealie

I mean, a rule is a rule. Claim the bike at double the value of MSRP. Plain and simple. Whatever happened behind closed doors is beyond me. Seems shady from both sides. Why AMA or MX Sports personnel were dealing with a 17-year-old kid behind closed doors with over 17k cash baffles me. Especially at an event where the kid had to have a legal guardian sign for him to race? Makes no sense to me. They should have said, “No problem, come back up with your legal guardian and we can pursue.” I guarantee the rule will now be changed next year for 2023. One way or another, the wording will change.

I personally like the claiming rule. That’s how it should be. It doesn’t happen very often obviously. Last time I remember that situation was 2003ish with Mike Alessi’s supermini being claimed by Adam Chatfield. Everyone loves a good click bait story. There are two sides to every story and then the truth. You will never know, nor do I give a flying fark. But I will say this: the rules are the damn rules and if the kid had the money, then the bike should be in his garage right now.