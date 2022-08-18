The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship descends on Budds Creek Motocross Park this weekend. Here’s a rundown on who’s racing and who’s riding the couch.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the season with a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti was set to get back to racing at some point this summer after breaking his arm in supercross, but he crashed again while practicing and re-broke it. He’s out for the season.

250 CLASS

Ryder DiFrancesco – Arm, Shoulder | In

Comment: DeFrancesco took a rock to the arm and shoulder area and pulled out of the second moto. He’s still sore but is in for the weekend.

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Forkner is out after getting surgery on his shoulder.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Comment: Hammaker had a big crash in the first moto last week at Unadilla and wasn’t able to finish. The team says he’s still a little banged up, but is planning on racing this weekend.

Levi Kitchen – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kitchen had hoped to return to Unadilla after breaking his wrist, but he’s not quite ready to go just yet. He’s back on the bike but will miss Budds Creek.