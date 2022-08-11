The following press release is from MX Sport Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing (MXS Pro) is excited to announce that two back-to-back Thor Double-Header Pro-Am Racing events will be held at this weekend’s Parts Unlimited Unadilla National and next weekend’s GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National.

This weekend in New York, the first motos will be held on Friday, August 12 and second motos will take place on Sunday, August 14 on their U2 amateur track. Then at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland both motos will take place on Sunday, August 21 during their amateur racing day.

These prestigious events welcome amateur racers to be showcased as the Pro-Am racing will take place on the National caliber tracks with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship industry in town. The Pro-Am racing that will take place at each event will help amateur racers who are looking to earn their AMA Pro license as the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes will count towards pro license points.

Amateur racers must earn 60 AMA Pro-Am advancement points in a single class within the previous 18 months at the time of submitting their application. To read more about license requirements click HERE and go to Section 1.2 License Criteria. To read more in the AMA Rulebook on the Motocross Pro-Am Meets click HERE and go to Section 1.5 Motocross Pro-Am Meets (pg. 56).

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Main image by Mitch Kendra