MONSTER ENERGY AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP (LORETTA LYNN’S)
August 1 - August 6 — Loretta Lynn’s Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee
Below are the overall top ten finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=1&c=0.
Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award: Caden Braswell (GasGas)
Amateur Rider of the Year: Avery Long (Yamaha)
Youth Rider of the Year: Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
Vet Rider of the Year: Mike Brown (KTM)
250 B
250 B Limited
250 C
250 C Limited
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
450 B
450 B Limited
450 C
125 C
125 Jr. (12-17) B/C
Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
Open Pro Sport
250 Pro Sport
College (18-24)**
Junior (25+)
Vet (30+)**
Senior (40+)
Senior (45+)**
Masters (50+)
WMX
Micro-E (4-7) Limited
Micro 1(4-6) Shaft Dr LTD
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited
Micro 3 (7-8) Limited
65cc (7-9) Limited
65cc (7-9)
65cc (10-11) Limited
65cc (10-11)
85cc (10-12) Limited
85cc (10-12)
Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
Supermini 1 (12-15)
Supermini 2 (13-16)
Girls (11-16)
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 15 (of 20) — MXGP of Sweden — Uddevalla, Sweden
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MX2August 7, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|4 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|5 - 8
|Kawasaki
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|6 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|13 - 4
|Husqvarna
|9
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|12 - 6
|KTM
|10
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|8 - 10
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MXGPAugust 7, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|3 - 5
|Yamaha
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|6 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|5 - 6
|GasGas
|6
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|10 - 4
|Honda
|7
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|8 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 33
|Yamaha
|9
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|11 - 10
|GasGas
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|9 - 12
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|637
|2
|Tom Vialle
|614
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|507
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|446
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|405
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|387
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|365
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|348
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|342
|10
|Isak Gifting
|255
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|645
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|530
|3
|Jorge Prado
|496
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|478
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|466
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|354
|7
|Brian Bogers
|351
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|326
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|306
|10
|Mitchell Evans
|264
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
11 (of 17) — Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile — Black Hills Speedway — Rapid City, South Dakota
The event was cut short prior to the start of the SuperTwins main event due to weather.
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Other Championship Standings
Canadian triple crown Championship
Through Round 8 (of 9)
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Through Round 8 (of 12)
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|355
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|327
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|306
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|275
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|207
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|194
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|192
|8
|
Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|169
|10
|
Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|169
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|364
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|359
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|285
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|274
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|251
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|236
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|219
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|198
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|166
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|157
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 5 (of 10)
Overall Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins