MONSTER ENERGY AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP (LORETTA LYNN’S)

August 1 - August 6 — Loretta Lynn’s Ranch — Hurricane Mills, Tennessee

Below are the overall top ten finishers in each class. To view the full results from all 36 classes, visit https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=1&c=0.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award: Caden Braswell (GasGas)

Amateur Rider of the Year: Avery Long (Yamaha)

Youth Rider of the Year: Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)

Vet Rider of the Year: Mike Brown (KTM)