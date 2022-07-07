What were you expecting coming into RedBud?

The biggest thing was just me vs. me, and to ride the best I could and let the results take care of themselves. I just focused on myself and did the best I could do.

But there was no way you expected to come out and lead laps on that thing, right?

Well, you never know, I was feeling good!

Well it’s not the first time at RedBud for you right?

[Laughs] No sir! RedBud was the only race I did in 2020.

Walk us through the day.

Qualifying went pretty good, although we struggled with bike setup a little bit. It was just my brother and I there and we aren’t the savviest with suspension so we did the best we could. The biggest thing was just getting used to the track, and not being too concerned with putting down a heater. I worked on putting in consistent laps and getting used to the feel of the suspension and knowing how the bike would react. I was feeling really good going into moto one. I was actually more impressed with myself in moto one. I got a pretty good start but got held up a lot on the first lap with people going down in front of me. I got bumped around too. I think I was around twentieth after the first lap and just charged the whole way through. My energy was really good, and I didn’t get tired. I got up to seventh, then Justin Cooper passed me on the last lap. We were going back and forth, and he passed me on The Leap on the last lap. I was hoping I could hit the leap actually, but the bike wasn’t fast enough. I don’t think it would have made it. I only had one set of rims and they weren’t even mine, so I couldn’t return those things all busted up [laughs]. I was feeling good, but between motos, like fifteen minutes before going out, I was choking on dirt and threw up everything. I couldn’t get all the hydration back into me and I could feel the cramping before the moto.