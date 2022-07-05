The fans you spoke about, it’s electric. I’ve talked to other people, and they say they’ve never seen a motorsports podium quite like the RedBud podium.

That’s right. And it’s America’s birthday weekend so it’s a cool weekend.

You had the pace to be up front, obviously, but how did it feel to get those starts and not have to charge forward? You had some clean air.

Well, I finally got a holeshot! That was nice, first one of the year, and moto two was close, really close. As these guys have been saying, when you’re in the 450 class, getting up front is a big deal. You eat a lot of roost. You have clean vision. This track is sandy so you’re using a lot of tear offs. It’s a big deal to have clean air.

Did you change anything with your starts? I know you mentioned the gate pick in the first moto and then you went to that one again.

It was just a gate that I liked, period. I can’t even say why.

Tomac later elaborated on his gate selection (next to the starter’s box, in the middle instead of the inside) to our Steve Matthes: “I lined myself up more outside, and I assumed the better guys down on the inside would kind of pile up. I took a gamble and it worked. I think the dirt was a little better out there, too. That was it man, good starts, got out front, did my thing.”

This could possibly be your last season racing Pro Motocross, so it could be your last national here. But is there a chance we could see you here for Motocross of Nations if you’re presented with the opportunity. Can we talk about that?

Yeah, we can talk about that. If I’m selected, I’m here.

Chase Sexton | 2nd overall

Obviously, you lost some points today, but overall, you’re riding well, hanging in there. Do you feel you’re in a pretty good position?

Chase Sexton: Yeah, I’m just really encouraged by my riding. Last year I was scrapping just to be getting moto podiums, and now I feel like I’m way more consistently on the podium. It’s a cool feeling and a spot I wanted to be in. I grew up watching these guys racing. Obviously, I want to give them a fight and win, so I still have a lot of motivation. This outdoors, I’ve felt a lot, I guess, fresher than in past years. It’s the best outdoor series I’ve ever had, 250 or 450. My riding has been good, I just need to be a little bit better on the starts and we’ll be in a good spot.