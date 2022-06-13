Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Thunder Valley National Highlights

June 13, 2022 9:15am
Watch: Thunder Valley National Highlights

Ken Roczen and Jett Lawrence scored wins on their Hondas at round three of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, the Toyota Thunder Valley National, in Colorado. Eli Tomac, Levi Kitchen and Hunter Lawrence also scored moto victories, while Chase Sexton suffered a costly mistake late in the second 450 moto, throwing away a moto win and opening the door for his teammate Roczen to prevail.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 2 Honda CRF450R
4Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 6 KAW KX450SR
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
4Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States3 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan7 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now