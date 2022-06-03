Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Hangtown Preview Podcast

June 3, 2022 9:00am | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Hangtown Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the second round of the 12-round 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Fox Raceway 1 National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Josiah Natzke (19-15 for 17th overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Josh Gilbert (12-14 for 13th overall) | 100 points

Felix Lopez (18-16 for 16th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

