The Retired Champ

Turns out retirement wasn’t sitting well with Dungey, as it was announced several weeks ago that he’d be returning to Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross for two rounds. But c’mon, two rounds? You think Dungey is going to call it quits after two rounds? Doesn’t seem likely. He was undeniably dominant when he was on point, but he also hasn’t raced a National since 2016. You know he’s fit and in shape, Dungey wouldn’t come back if he wasn’t, but can he still run the pace up front? We’ll find out this Saturday! –Hansel

The (former) GP Champ

Yeah! Antonio Cairoli is coming to America to race, and even if it is for only two rounds, how cool is that? He’s been completely forward about this being just for fun, and you wouldn’t be lying or being offensive if you were to point out he’s no longer in his prime. But who cares? He’s one of the greatest motocross racers in history! You know he’s still going to be fast, and how cool is that we get to see a GP veteran of his caliber line up and race with our boys here in America? No matter where he finishes, everyone wins. –Hansel

The 250 Champ

The question isn’t whether or not Jett Lawrence is going to be good. We already know he’s going to be extremely fast, and he’s probably going to win a stack of races. And if you ask just about anyone in the pits, he’s the odds-on favorite to win this championship for the second year in a row. There are a few riders out there right now who would likely have a thing or two to say about that, but either way, he’s going to up front more often than not. The question is, how’s he going to handle the opener? Will he take it as an opportunity to assess the competition, or will he come out swinging at Fox Raceway? –Hansel