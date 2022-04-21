Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Watch: Foxborough Supercross Animated Track Map

April 21, 2022 1:45pm | by:

Take a lap around Gillette Stadium for round 15 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Foxborough Supercross. This will be the eighth round of the nine-round 250SX East Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a 250SX Futures round. This will be the first race at Gillette Stadium since 2018.

Note: the Foxborough Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

