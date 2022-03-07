On Track School Spring Scholarships for 2022-2023

The following press release is from On Track School:

Spring Nationals are upon us and with that comes our Spring Scholarships announcement. It is so exciting to be able to offer the following scholarships to our community. Scholarship applications are available on our website and we encourage both current and new students to apply where applicable.

Spring Scholarship Opportunities

On Track Ambassador Scholarship - Open to outstanding On Track students who exemplify excellent role models as well as maintain high academic achievement

-3 Recipients currently enrolled

-$5250 per scholarship

Wiseco Scholarship - An annual scholarship from an industry leader supporting a deserving student

-1 Recipient currently enrolled

-$2500 scholarship

Ken Roczen Raffle scholarship - Ken generously donated a one of a kind jersey in support of education

-1 Recipient open to both current and new students

-$2500

Jonathan Mayzak Memorial Scholarship - Jonathan was a graduate of On Track and his family created a scholarship in honor of his memory

-1 Recipient open to both current and new students

-$5250

Sara Price Scholarship - Sara Price, an inspiring graduate of On Track School, is paying it forward annually to young women chasing their dreams

-1 Female Recipient

-$1000 Scholarship

High School Diploma Finish Line - A challenge presented by graduate Jeff Emig to all current and pro racers who have yet to achieve their high school diploma

-1-3 Recipients

-$2500 per Scholarship

Thank you to our generous donors who continue to support education and provide financial assistance to deserving students. We look forward to announcing the winners of these scholarships at Loretta Lynn's!

Donations made in support of On Track School scholarships will receive a 100% tax deduction through the Scholarship Endowment Fund, a non-profit 501(c)(3).

For more information please visit - https://www.ontrackschool.com.

Main Image: Hunter Dood