Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Glendale Race Examination

February 10, 2022 3:55pm | by:

The Vince Friese on Christian Craig situation has been discussed at length all week long so we're going to present some opposing viewpoints to it, close the book, and move on in this week's edition of Race Examination from Glendale.

We also talk about Eli Tomac's peculiarly good starts, Jason Anderson jumping into the Tuff Blocks and costing himself second overall, and why the deceiving soil reached up and bit so many riders.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now