CBS Sports to Televise 2022 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series

Tulsa, Oklahoma—Cycle City Promotions announced today that CBS Sports Network will air the 2022 Series of the Kicker AMA Arenacross. The series will be televised on CBS Sports Network around eight days after each round concludes. The ten round series kicked off on January 7th and 8th in Loveland, Colo. at the Budweiser Events Center. Round one will air on CBS Sports Network this coming Monday at 11:00 PM Eastern.

"We are thrilled to work with CBS Sports and provide race fans across the country with a national telecast of our 2022 series," said Tod Hammock, founder of Cycle City Promotions, "it's a great feeling knowing that no matter where they are, our fans will get to experience the excitement of Arenacross race action this year on the CBS Sports Network."

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.

The full airing schedule is as follows: