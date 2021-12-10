Yamaha Announces Expanded 2022 Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

“Our bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program has proven extremely popular and beneficial to Yamaha riders who excel in competition. This year we are happy for the opportunity to significantly increase total funds available to nearly $6 million. That’s up an impressive 17% over 2021,” said Tom Halverson, Racing Department Assistant Manager for Yamaha. “Along with continuing Yamaha’s high level of support for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, the American Flat Track (AFT) series and expanding the number of paid finishing positions in pro Supercross and Motocross, we are extremely proud to increase our support in the amateur ranks as well, helping to finance the racing aspirations of many up-and-coming bLU cRU competitors.”

Riders who compete in Supercross, Motocross, Flat Track or Off-Road racing aboard any qualified Yamaha motorcycles are invited to register for the 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program. For complete details on how to register, along with specific information on which racing series, events and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation USA website at:

All bLU cRU Contingency money is paid directly to riders’ reloadable bLU cRU Debit Cards. In addition, each bLU cRU rider will receive a $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com, as well as discounts on Yamaha GYT-R parts and accessories.

