Yamaha Announces Expanded 2022 Off-Road Racing Contingency Program
Marietta, Georgia – In a demonstration of its passion and commitment for all levels of off-road competition, Yamaha Motor Corporation USA is proud to announce the expanded 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program. The new 2022 program boasts an increase to nearly $6 million total contingency for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road racing events, a significant increase over the previous year’s program.
In addition to increased support for AMA professional Supercross, professional Motocross, National Enduro and two major West Coast off-road series, Yamaha is expanding payouts for the AMA Amateur National Championship (Loretta Lynn’s). To further highlight an increased commitment to amateur racing, there has also been the addition of 10 new regional series to the program for 2022, including support for the growing Supercross Futures Series.
“Our bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program has proven extremely popular and beneficial to Yamaha riders who excel in competition. This year we are happy for the opportunity to significantly increase total funds available to nearly $6 million. That’s up an impressive 17% over 2021,” said Tom Halverson, Racing Department Assistant Manager for Yamaha. “Along with continuing Yamaha’s high level of support for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, the American Flat Track (AFT) series and expanding the number of paid finishing positions in pro Supercross and Motocross, we are extremely proud to increase our support in the amateur ranks as well, helping to finance the racing aspirations of many up-and-coming bLU cRU competitors.”
Riders who compete in Supercross, Motocross, Flat Track or Off-Road racing aboard any qualified Yamaha motorcycles are invited to register for the 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program. For complete details on how to register, along with specific information on which racing series, events and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation USA website at:
https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/yamaha-off-road-contingency-program.
All bLU cRU Contingency money is paid directly to riders’ reloadable bLU cRU Debit Cards. In addition, each bLU cRU rider will receive a $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com, as well as discounts on Yamaha GYT-R parts and accessories.
For more Yamaha racing news, photos, and videos, visit https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/racing.