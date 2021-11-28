The 2021 Paris was back this year and as the only European off-season SX race, it was nice to get back to a bit of normal for the riders and teams.

The track wasn’t its usual formidable obstacle. The promoters brought in MXGP stars Antonio Cairoli and Romain Febvre to race and as a concession to them, the whoops were left out and if we’re being honest, other parts of the track were pretty tame compared to years past. So it this added up to racing where the start was maybe even MORE important that the usual importantness—if that’s even a word. Passing? Yeah, there wasn’t much out there.

First up, we’re hoping MXGP vice-champion Romain Febvre heals up from what looked like bad leg/ankle injuries when he was forced to step off his Kawasaki in mid-air over the triple. He had ridden well in the first race and started up front in race two before suffering the huge crash. We have heard he suffered a broken tib and fib that required surgery. That was an ugly crash for sure. Get well soon, Romain.

When it was all said and done, the winner of all three races (of varying length) and the King of Paris was Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin! In front of his hometown crowd, Marv put on quite a display as he led every lap of all three main events and was never really challenged on the way to a popular win.