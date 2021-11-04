FMF Vision Privateer Power Program Introduced

Rancho Dominguez, California—FMF has always supported the hard-working, journeymen heroes of the sport. For 2022 FMF Vision is ready to extend that initiative by offering financial support to AMA supercross and motocross athletes.

Introducing the FMF Vision Privateer Power Program:

The FMF Vision Privateer Power Program allows professional Supercross and Motocross athletes to get FMF Vision sponsorship, engage in FMF’s marketing platform, and make contingency dollars for their performance and hard work.

2022 Contingency:

Per each event final overall finish position.

AMA 450SX AMA 250SX AMA 250/450MX $500.00 : Main Event Top 10 $200.00 : Main Event Top 10 $200.00 : Overall Top 10 $200.00 : Main Event 11-22 $100.00 : Main Event 11-22 $100.00 : Overall 11-20

To Apply:

Riders must complete the online registration form prior to the season and be accepted to be eligible for contingency payout.

https://apparel.fmfracing.com/collections/vision

Program Details:

Upon approval to the program:

-Rider must wear FMF Vision goggles exclusively throughout entire season

-Rider must wear FMF Vision goggles throughout the entire event; practice, qualifying and all races

-FMF Vision goggles must remain unaltered with original logos, colors and branding

-Rider must start and complete more than 50% of main event to be eligible for payout

-Rider must tag @FMFvision in social media posts a minimum of once per month

-Rider must fill out contingency claim form (provided upon acceptance) at end of season and provide W9 for payment to be processed

Visit www.FMFRACING.com for more information.