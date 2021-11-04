Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

FMF Vision Privateer Power Program Introduced

November 4, 2021 11:15am | by:
FMF Vision Privateer Power Program Introduced

Rancho Dominguez, California—FMF has always supported the hard-working, journeymen heroes of the sport. For 2022 FMF Vision is ready to extend that initiative by offering financial support to AMA supercross and motocross athletes.

Introducing the FMF Vision Privateer Power Program:

The FMF Vision Privateer Power Program allows professional Supercross and Motocross athletes to get FMF Vision sponsorship, engage in FMF’s marketing platform, and make contingency dollars for their performance and hard work.

2022 Contingency:

Per each event final overall finish position.

AMA 450SXAMA 250SXAMA 250/450MX
$500.00 : Main Event Top 10$200.00 : Main Event Top 10$200.00 : Overall Top 10
$200.00 : Main Event 11-22$100.00 : Main Event 11-22$100.00 : Overall 11-20

To Apply:

Riders must complete the online registration form prior to the season and be accepted to be eligible for contingency payout.

https://apparel.fmfracing.com/collections/vision

Program Details:

Upon approval to the program:
-Rider must wear FMF Vision goggles exclusively throughout entire season
-Rider must wear FMF Vision goggles throughout the entire event; practice, qualifying and all races
-FMF Vision goggles must remain unaltered with original logos, colors and branding
-Rider must start and complete more than 50% of main event to be eligible for payout
-Rider must tag @FMFvision in social media posts a minimum of once per month
-Rider must fill out contingency claim form (provided upon acceptance) at end of season and provide W9 for payment to be processed

Visit www.FMFRACING.com for more information.

Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now