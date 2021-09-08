Relive the best moments from the ninth round of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Afyon.

In the MX2 class, Tom Vialle returned once again topped the field in Turkey. The Red Bull KTM rider finished 2-1 as championship leader Maxime Renaux claimed second overall with 1-2 moto finishes. Vialle’s teammate Mattia Guadagnini finished 3-6 for third overall. After nine rounds, Renaux continues to lead the MX2 points standings over Mattia Guadagnini and Jago Geerts.

In the MXGP class, it was Jeffrey Herlings claiming another overall win with 1-2 moto finishes. The Red Bull KTM rider claimed the victory over championship leading Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser (3-1 for second overall) and Antonio Cairoli (2-3 for third overall). Through nine rounds, Gajser continues to lead the MXGP championship over Romain Febvre, Antonio Cairoli, Herlings, and Prado.

Check out full results and points standings below.

MXGP of Afyon Results