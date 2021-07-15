Applications Now Open for the Jonathan Mayzak Memorial Scholarship

On Track School is the honorable recipient of three scholarships donated in memory of Jonathan Mayzak. Jonathan graduated from On Track and walked across the stage at Loretta Lynn’s to receive his diploma in 2015 with a heart of pure gold. A tragic accident took his life all too soon in 2019. Donations in Jonathan’s honor through fundraising efforts have been given to On Track School from the Mazyak-Leachman family to support student scholarships. The fund will continue to grow and Jonathan’s memory will live on within our community and for this we are truly grateful.

Applicants may apply at www.ontrackschool.com using this Application. Jonathan’s family will be participating in the selection process. We will announce the scholarship award recipients prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

About On Track School

On Track School is a fully accredited K-12th grade private online school. Realizing that every student learns differently, On Track provides a comprehensive program that is both personalized and flexible so that aspiring students can be successful while pursuing their dreams.

Contact: Tasha Renfro, (407) 754-5704, askme@ontrackschool.com, www.ontrackschool.com