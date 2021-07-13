Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A 2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO

July 13, 2021 5:30pm
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from OGIO:

2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO (From the 2020 KTM Powerwear Collection):

  • SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability and handling in the harshest of conditions
  • Wide mouth LID opening for easy access to all gear compartments
  • Large main compartment with adjustable dividers and padded helmet chamber
  • Several multi-use LID compartments for apparel and smaller gear
  • iFOM (integrated foam) construction throughout for added gear protection
  • Heavy duty wheels for extra clearance
  • Secure hold compression strap system
  • Telescoping pull handle
  • 100% polyester
  • Size approx. 86 x 42 x 39 cm
  • Weight approx. 6.5 kg
  • Volume approx. 122 liters
  • Exclusively for KTM by OGIO

MSRP: $274.99

2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO
2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO OGIO

