TGI Freeday: Win A 2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO
July 13, 2021 5:30pm
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.
This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from OGIO:
2020 KTM Replica Travel Bag 9800 by OGIO (From the 2020 KTM Powerwear Collection):
- SLED (Structural Load Equalizing Deck) System for increased durability and handling in the harshest of conditions
- Wide mouth LID opening for easy access to all gear compartments
- Large main compartment with adjustable dividers and padded helmet chamber
- Several multi-use LID compartments for apparel and smaller gear
- iFOM (integrated foam) construction throughout for added gear protection
- Heavy duty wheels for extra clearance
- Secure hold compression strap system
- Telescoping pull handle
- 100% polyester
- Size approx. 86 x 42 x 39 cm
- Weight approx. 6.5 kg
- Volume approx. 122 liters
- Exclusively for KTM by OGIO
MSRP: $274.99
For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.