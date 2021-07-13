MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—As the days until the landmark 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship continue to tick away, MX Sports has announced an expansion of the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice program to now include a Factory Team Support/Mechanic position. The apprenticeship aims to foster the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry and will coincide with the week-long event, from August 2-7, at Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Thanks to an unwavering commitment to develop young talent for the sport’s future, each of the sport’s competing manufacturers have successfully established thriving amateur programs. From the renowned Kawasaki Team Green effort to Yamaha’s bLU cRU, Suzuki’s RM Army, and KTM’s Orange Brigade, the amount of motocross talent that has graduated from and continues to be produced through these racing programs, and those from other manufacturers like Cobra, Honda, GasGas, and Husqvarna, is second to none.

With the addition of a support role through the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice, these factory-backed efforts will now have an opportunity to potentially discover a new crop of talent, away from the motorcycle, that can contribute to continued success on the racetrack. Selected applicants will be assigned to select teams in pursuit of multiple national championships, providing valuable assistance in the quest to accomplish that goal.

The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice offers a limited number of positions across several key areas that contribute to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Announcing (Broadcast/Public Address)

Production (Racer TV)

Reporting (Pit/Trackside)

Drone Operator

Event Photography

Medic Team

Track Operations

Race Operations

Factory Team Support/Mechanic

