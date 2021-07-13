Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Apprentice Expands to Include Team Support/Mechanic Position

July 13, 2021 12:25pm | by:
Apprentice Expands to Include Team Support/Mechanic Position

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—As the days until the landmark 40th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship continue to tick away, MX Sports has announced an expansion of the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice program to now include a Factory Team Support/Mechanic position. The apprenticeship aims to foster the next generation of off-the-bike talent for the motocross industry and will coincide with the week-long event, from August 2-7, at Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Thanks to an unwavering commitment to develop young talent for the sport’s future, each of the sport’s competing manufacturers have successfully established thriving amateur programs. From the renowned Kawasaki Team Green effort to Yamaha’s bLU cRU, Suzuki’s RM Army, and KTM’s Orange Brigade, the amount of motocross talent that has graduated from and continues to be produced through these racing programs, and those from other manufacturers like Cobra, Honda, GasGas, and Husqvarna, is second to none.

With the addition of a support role through the Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice, these factory-backed efforts will now have an opportunity to potentially discover a new crop of talent, away from the motorcycle, that can contribute to continued success on the racetrack. Selected applicants will be assigned to select teams in pursuit of multiple national championships, providing valuable assistance in the quest to accomplish that goal.

The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice offers a limited number of positions across several key areas that contribute to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

  • Announcing (Broadcast/Public Address)
  • Production (Racer TV)
  • Reporting (Pit/Trackside)
  • Drone Operator
  • Event Photography
  • Medic Team
  • Track Operations
  • Race Operations
  • Factory Team Support/Mechanic

Apply Now!

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Read Now
September 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now