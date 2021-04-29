Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 2 Preview Podcast

April 29, 2021
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 2 Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the 17th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Salt Lake City 2 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Salt Lake City 2 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Salt Lake City 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Geran Stapleton (8th in the main event) | 52 points
RJ Wageman (13th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Marvin Musquin (1st in the main event) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

