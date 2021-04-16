Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
2021 Loretta Lynn's Regional Championship Registration Now Open

April 16, 2021 12:40pm | by:
2021 Loretta Lynn's Regional Championship Registration Now Open

Morgantown, West Virginia—MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that registration for the upcoming 2021 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate and apart from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.

Regional Championships will once again feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 Regional Championships Schedule:

NORTHEAST REGIONAL   
June 5 & 6Tomahawk MXHedgesville, WVVet
June 12 & 13Pleasure Valley RacewayJohnstown, PAYouth
June 19 & 20Unadilla MXNew Berlin, NYAmateur
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL   
May 29 & 30Muddy CreekBlountville, TNAmateur
June 5 & 6GatorbackAlchua, FLYouth
June 12 & 13Lazy River MXDalton, GAVet
MID-EAST REGIONAL   
May 29 & 30Wildcat Creek MXRossville, INVet
June 12 & 13Red Bud MXBuchanan, MIAmateur
June 26 & 27Briarcliff MXNashport, OHYouth
NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL  
June 5 & 6Sunset Ridge MXWalnut, ILYouth
June 5 & 6Riverside RacewayWinterset, IAVet
June 19 & 20Spring CreekMillville, MNAmateur
SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL  
May 29 & 30Farm 14Centreville, MSAmateur
June 12 & 13Swan MX Raceway ParkTyler, TXVet
June 19 & 20Freestone RacewayWortham, TXYouth
NORTHWEST REGIONAL  
May 29 & 30Washougal MX ParkWashougal, WAALL
MID-WEST REGIONAL  
June 12 & 13Porterville OHV ParkPorterville, CAALL
SOUTHWEST REGIONAL  
June 5 & 6Fox RacewayPala, CAALL

2021 Regional Class Breakdown:

AMATEUR Regional Classes
1250 B
2250 B Limited
3250 C
4250 C Limited
5*250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
6450 B
7450 B Limited
8450 C
9125 C
10*125cc (12-17) B/C
11*Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
12*Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
R+125 All-Star
R+250 All Star
VET Regional Classes
13Open Pro Sport
14250 Pro Sport
15**College (18-24) (Sportsman)
16Junior (25+)
17**Vet (30+) (Sportsman)
18**Senior (40+) (Sportsman)
19Senior (45+)
20Masters (50+)
21Women
R+Junior (25+) C
R+Vet (30+) C
R+Super Vet (35+)
R+Senior (40+) C
R+Golden Masters (60+)
R+Women C
YOUTH Regional Classes
22***Mini-E (4-6) Jr.
23***51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
24***51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited
2551cc (7-8) Sr. Limited
2665cc (7-9) Limited
2765cc (7-9)
2865cc (10-11) Limited
2965cc (10-11)
3085cc (10-12) Limited
3185cc (10-12)
32Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
33Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
34Supermini 1 (12-15)
35Supermini 2 (13-16)
36Girls (11-16)
R+Girls Jr. (9-13)

Register Now

The 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 7th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the official event website at www.mxsports.com 
or call (304) 284-0101.

Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Main Image: Brenden O'Brien

