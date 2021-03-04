Daytona Animated Track Map
March 4, 2021 10:45am
Take a lap around Daytona International Speedway for round nine (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Once again, the track was designed by five-time Daytona Supercross winner Ricky Carmichael. Check it out below.
Video courtesy of Daytona International Speedway.
Take a lap around the @RickyCarmichael signature designed course to see the challenges @SupercrossLIVE riders will face this Saturday!— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) March 4, 2021
From the iconic Daytona Beach sand, to the new over-under bridge and all the features you love from #DAYTONASX. pic.twitter.com/omAiYb1Bvp