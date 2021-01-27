The first 2021 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #207

Houston: Lifting off

Extra Blogs, photos and perspective from the three-round salvo for 2021 AMA Supercross with three different winners and parity obliterated.

Ryan Villopoto on MXGP

The American racing star looks back on this ill-fated attempt at the FIM World Championship in 2015 through this exclusive interview.

MXGP: Coldenhoff & Jonass

Why did Glenn Coldenhoff leave a winning bike and manufacturer for 2021 and is 2019 MXGP Rookie of the year Pauls Jonas really a forgotten man?

KTM in MotoGP/Braking/MV Agusta

We travel to Austria to find out how the RC16 got so fast in 2020, talk to Brembo about how and why they dominate the MotoGP grid and get fast with a Super Veloce.