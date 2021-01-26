Every Loretta's Champ Ever Carved into New Trophy

“It is Monster Energy's great pleasure to not only be a part of Loretta Lynn's 40 years, but to also have supported many riders and teams along the way,” said Dave Gowland, Vice President of Motorsports Marketing, Monster Energy. “This trophy we made is in celebration of not only this milestone, but also to every champion, to signify all the hard work and dedication each of them devoted to a sport that we all love. It's not just a Monster Energy trophy, but also a symbol to be shared with all past and future champions.”

Standing at nearly six feet in height, this hand-crafted capsule of motocross history is a manifestation of the vision of master engraver Hank Robinson of Hanro Studios and the fabrication team at CH Customs. It is composed of aluminum and steel, and includes internal wiring that allows the trophy to emit light and fog from the rotating centerpiece. The hallmark of the build is Robinson’s incredible hand-engraved collage that serves as a journey through Loretta Lynn’s storied history.

More than 300 hours went into Robinson’s meticulous design, which includes the founders of the event - Loretta Lynn and Dave Coombs - in addition to 24 past champions, including legends like Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, and Ron Lechien. The centerpiece is surrounded by three hand-brushed brass plates listing more than 1,400 names to signify every champion, from every class over the past 39 years. A list that will continue to grow as more riders earn the coveted distinction of hoisting the number one plate at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch every summer.

“I am honored to have been given this opportunity and to be a part of something that will have a legacy,” said Robinson. “Working with Monster Energy on this project gave me the ability to have some extreme creative freedom that I hope everyone will enjoy for many years to come.”