Suzuki Motor Corporation To Launch New Motorcycle Global Salon

Brea, CA—Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (Suzuki) recently launched its all-new website, SuzukiCycles.com, which serves as the primary online destination for Suzuki’s U.S. motorcycle, scooter, ATV and genuine accessories customers.

And, now, Suzuki Motor Corporation, parent company of Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., is set to launch its new Suzuki Motorcycle Global Salon (Global Salon), a next-generation communications platform that fans of Suzuki motorcycles may visit starting on February 5, 2021.

The Global Salon allows users to view motorcycles ‘on display’ in a virtual environment from the comfort of their own home, as though visiting a Suzuki dealership or motorcycle show, and also enjoy the unveiling of brand new Suzuki models.

When browsing the models on display, users may view Suzuki technical information and configure machines to suit their individual preferences, including colors and accessories. They can also interact with fellow visitors to the Global Salon.

Suzuki Motor Corporation will also look to host future new model launches within the Global Salon platform, with fans from around the world able to virtually attend and witness the introduction of new Suzuki bikes as they are introduced, in real-time.

Registration opens at 11:00 PM (PST) on January 27, 2021, with the grand opening taking place on February 5, 2021.

Get ready to register and find out more.