Talk about the relationship with Legends and Heroes.

Legends and Heroes, they were looking last year to potentially collaborate with a team or a rider so they can have a presence on the track. We’ve had conversations the last few years about doing something together, and this year the Legends and Hero’s tour is technically not going on the road, which is unfortunate, but we’re looking to get them back going next year. They’re all about preserving the history of the sport. It’s a whole experience. We have a lot of similar objectives. Yuasa is our title sponsor and we’re going to have our pits set up with one side being a DeCal Works, and the other side will be a Legends and Heroes easy-up with a vintage Bultaco branded with Legends and Heroes and Dunlop. We’re trying to stay in the space until we can get the tour back up and running, hopefully in 2022. What really worked against us this year is the 25 percent capacity, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it going.

Yeah, it’s a bummer for sure, but at least we’re going racing, right?

Yeah, absolutely! I think Feld [Entertainment] is doing a great job. It’s going to be an adjustment with the protocol, but I think it’s put together well. We need to go racing for the sport. It’s positive, and it’s a step in the right direction. Let's all just be hopeful it goes back to 100 percent capacity in 2022.

Going back to becoming a father, what kind of effect has that had on your outlook on racing?

Nothing has changed too much. I’ve always had a burning passion for the sport, I’ve always put 100 percent into it. That’s not going to change. It’s cool my son will be able to be there, although he won’t necessarily remember, but it’ll be cool to demonstrate to him working hard to do something you really enjoy and love. You do think a little about the risk. You want to make sure you stay healthy so you can take care of your son, but it’s still my passion. I don’t want to live my life fear-based. There’s always a risk, whether you’re driving down the road or practicing on a Wednesday. I’m always going to be that guy who’s out there racing. I love it. It’s not something to where I’m going to stop because I have kids, I’m going to continue racing and enjoying the sport.

It definitely puts things into perspective about not sweating the small stuff. For a couple years I tried to make my racing perfect. We were well-funded for a few years and I always tried to make it as if I were a factory rider. The travel, the bikes, the training, the recovery, everything I tried to make perfect to get to another level. Now I’m happy to just be in the space. I realize it’s not going to be perfect, and when he looks at me and smiles, that’s the coolest thing. It puts things in perspective. If you’re healthy and your kids are healthy, and you’re doing what you love, that’s just so awesome. Like today, being three or four hours behind schedule, so what? Big deal. Okay, I might have to drive a little later and maybe I won’t be as rested, but you know what? The good stuff that I have to be thankful for is there. I’m not sweating the small stuff.