Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

January 11, 2021 6:30am

Main Image by Jack Jaxkson

Kicker AMA Arenacross

Round 1 (of 12) — Mississippi State University — Starkville, Mississippi

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-1
1stGared SteinkeKawasaki7-2
3rdCullin ParkHonda3-3
4thKyle BittermanGasGas2-4
5thMike AlessiKawasaki1-5
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki2-6
7thCarlos Short Yamaha5-7
8thGeye TateKawasaki5-8
9thAdam ConwayYamaha4-9
10thKyle KrellYamaha8-10

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-1
1stKyle BittermanGasGas4-2
3rdGared SteinkeKawasaki1-3
4thCullin ParkHonda3-4
5thMike AlessiKawasaki2-5
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki2-6
7thZachary ButkiewiczKTM5-7
8thZack GurleyYamaha3-8
9thCarlos ShortYamaha4-9
10thGeye TateKawasaki5-10

Round 2 (of 12) — Mississippi State University — Starkville, Mississippi

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-1
1stGared SteinkeKawasaki7-2
3rdCullin ParkHonda3-3
4thKyle BittermanGasGas2-4
5thMike AlessiKawasaki1-5
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki2-6
7thCarlos ShortYamaha5-7
8thGreye TateKawasaki5-8
9thAdam ConwayYamaha4-9
10thKyle KrellSuzuki8-10

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto Finishes
1stKyle Peters Honda1-1
1stCullin ParkHonda2-2
3rdMike AlessiKawasaki1-3
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki2-4
5thKyle BittermanGasGas3-5
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki3-6
7thCarlos Short Yamaha6-7
8thZack GurleyYamaha4-8
9thLuke Dickey Husqvarna8-9
10thAyden NylandSuzuki7-10

Championship Standings

Pro Series Ranking

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda104
2ndCullin ParkHonda84
3rdKyle BittermanGasGas83
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki82
5thMike AlessiKawasaki75
6thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki67
7thCarlos ShortYamaha60
8thGreye TateKawasaki54
9thAdam ConwayYamaha50
10thAyden NylandSuzuki49
10thZachary ButkiewiczKTM49

43rd Annual Dakar Rally

Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15

Bike Stage 7 (of 12) Results

PositionRiderCountryMachineTimeVariation
1stRicky BrabecUSAHonda04h 37' 44''-
2ndJose Ignacio Cornejo FlorimoChileHonda04h 39' 51''+ 00h 02' 07''
3rdSkyler HowesUSAKTM Factory Team04h 40' 03''+ 00h 02' 19''
4thSam SunderlandUnited KingdomKTM Factory Team04h 40' 36''+ 00h 02' 52''
5thDaniel SandersAustraliaKTM Factory Team04h 40' 58''+ 00h 03' 14''
6thXavier De SoultraitFranceHusqvarna04h 41' 41''+ 00h 03' 57''
7thToby PriceAustraliaKTM Factory Team04h 42' 49''+ 00h 05' 05''
8thLuciano BenavidesArgentinaHusqvarna04h 43' 33''+ 00h 05' 49''
9thJoaquim RodriguesPortugalHero04h 43' 39''+ 00h 05' 55''
10thFranco CaimiArgentinaYamaha04h 44' 30''+ 00h 06' 46''

Bike Overall Rankings Through Stage 7

PositionRiderCountryMachineTimeVariationPenalty
1stJose Ignacio Cornejo FlorimoChileHonda28H 51'31"-
2ndToby PriceAustraliaKTM28H 51' 32''+ 00H 00' 01'
3rdSam SunderlandUnited KingdomKTM28H 53' 42''+ 00H 02' 11''
4thXavier De SoultraitFranceHusqvarna28H 54' 05''+ 00H 02' 34'
5thKevin BenavidesArgentinaHonda28H 59' 00''+ 00H 07' 29''00H 02' 00''
6thJoan Barreda BortSpainHonda29H 01' 49''+ 00H 10' 18''
7thSkyler HowesUSAKTM29H 03' 58''+ 00H 12' 27''00H 06' 00''
8thRicky BrabecUSAHonda29H 06' 23''+ 00H 14' 52''
9thDaniel SandersAustraliaKTM29H 07' 42''+ 00H 16' 11''00H 07' 00''
10thLuciano BenavidesArgentinaHusqvarna29H 08' 38''+ 00H 17' 07''00H 01' 00''

Follow along with the 2021 Dakar Rally via live timing and scoring.

Other Championship Standings

Hoosier Arenacross

Through round 6 (of 17)

250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM184
2ndGrant HarlanHonda168
3rdCheyenne HarmonHonda124
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki110
5thCarter GordonHonda88
6thJeff CrutcherKTM79
7thJohn BerryHusqvarna74
8thBrandon YatesHusqvarna68
9thIzaih ClarkHusqvarna66
9thKevin MoranzKTM66

450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM161
2ndPreston TaylorKawasaki142
3rdGrant HarlanHonda130
4thCheyenne HaromHonda127
5thCarter GordonHonda91
6thJeff CrutcherKTM76
7thIzaih ClarkHusqvarna72
8thDillon CloyedYamaha62
9thSean CalderonKTM57
10thJohn BerryHusqvarna52

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NARicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
TDBAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now