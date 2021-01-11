Main Image by Jack Jaxkson
Kicker AMA Arenacross
Round 1 (of 12) — Mississippi State University — Starkville, Mississippi
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|1st
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|7-2
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|3-3
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|2-4
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|1-5
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|2-6
|7th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|5-7
|8th
|Geye Tate
|Kawasaki
|5-8
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|4-9
|10th
|Kyle Krell
|Yamaha
|8-10
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|4-2
|3rd
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|4th
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|3-4
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|2-5
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|2-6
|7th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|5-7
|8th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|3-8
|9th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|4-9
|10th
|Geye Tate
|Kawasaki
|5-10
Round 2 (of 12) — Mississippi State University — Starkville, Mississippi
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|1st
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|7-2
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|3-3
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|2-4
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|1-5
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|2-6
|7th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|5-7
|8th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|5-8
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|4-9
|10th
|Kyle Krell
|Suzuki
|8-10
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|1st
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-2
|3rd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|3-5
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3-6
|7th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|6-7
|8th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|4-8
|9th
|Luke Dickey
|Husqvarna
|8-9
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|7-10
Championship Standings
Pro Series Ranking
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|104
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|84
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|83
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|82
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|75
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|67
|7th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|60
|8th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|54
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|50
|10th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|49
|10th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|49
43rd Annual Dakar Rally
Saudi Arabia — 12 Stages — January 3 to January 15
Bike Stage 7 (of 12) Results
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Time
|Variation
|1st
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Honda
|04h 37' 44''
|-
|2nd
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Chile
|Honda
|04h 39' 51''
|+ 00h 02' 07''
|3rd
|Skyler Howes
|USA
|KTM Factory Team
|04h 40' 03''
|+ 00h 02' 19''
|4th
|Sam Sunderland
|United Kingdom
|KTM Factory Team
|04h 40' 36''
|+ 00h 02' 52''
|5th
|Daniel Sanders
|Australia
|KTM Factory Team
|04h 40' 58''
|+ 00h 03' 14''
|6th
|Xavier De Soultrait
|France
|Husqvarna
|04h 41' 41''
|+ 00h 03' 57''
|7th
|Toby Price
|Australia
|KTM Factory Team
|04h 42' 49''
|+ 00h 05' 05''
|8th
|Luciano Benavides
|Argentina
|Husqvarna
|04h 43' 33''
|+ 00h 05' 49''
|9th
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Portugal
|Hero
|04h 43' 39''
|+ 00h 05' 55''
|10th
|Franco Caimi
|Argentina
|Yamaha
|04h 44' 30''
|+ 00h 06' 46''
Bike Overall Rankings Through Stage 7
|Position
|Rider
|Country
|Machine
|Time
|Variation
|Penalty
|1st
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Chile
|Honda
|28H 51'31"
|-
|2nd
|Toby Price
|Australia
|KTM
|28H 51' 32''
|+ 00H 00' 01'
|3rd
|Sam Sunderland
|United Kingdom
|KTM
|28H 53' 42''
|+ 00H 02' 11''
|4th
|Xavier De Soultrait
|France
|Husqvarna
|28H 54' 05''
|+ 00H 02' 34'
|5th
|Kevin Benavides
|Argentina
|Honda
|28H 59' 00''
|+ 00H 07' 29''
|00H 02' 00''
|6th
|Joan Barreda Bort
|Spain
|Honda
|29H 01' 49''
|+ 00H 10' 18''
|7th
|Skyler Howes
|USA
|KTM
|29H 03' 58''
|+ 00H 12' 27''
|00H 06' 00''
|8th
|Ricky Brabec
|USA
|Honda
|29H 06' 23''
|+ 00H 14' 52''
|9th
|Daniel Sanders
|Australia
|KTM
|29H 07' 42''
|+ 00H 16' 11''
|00H 07' 00''
|10th
|Luciano Benavides
|Argentina
|Husqvarna
|29H 08' 38''
|+ 00H 17' 07''
|00H 01' 00''
Follow along with the 2021 Dakar Rally via live timing and scoring.
Other Championship Standings
Hoosier Arenacross
Through round 6 (of 17)
250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|184
|2nd
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|168
|3rd
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|124
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|110
|5th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|88
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|79
|7th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|74
|8th
|Brandon Yates
|Husqvarna
|68
|9th
|Izaih Clark
|Husqvarna
|66
|9th
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|66
450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|161
|2nd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|142
|3rd
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|130
|4th
|Cheyenne Harom
|Honda
|127
|5th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|91
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|76
|7th
|Izaih Clark
|Husqvarna
|72
|8th
|Dillon Cloyed
|Yamaha
|62
|9th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|57
|10th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|52
