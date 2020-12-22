Mecum Auctions Reschedules 30th Annual Antique Motorcycle Auction

Due to extended restrictions recently announced by the State of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas concerning live events, Mecum Auctions has rescheduled the 30th Annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Auction. The event will now take place April 28-May 1, 2021, and due to scheduling conflicts at South Point, the auction will now take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

All current consignment positions and bidder registrations will remain active and in place. Consignment and customer service agents are available during normal business hours to assist with any questions you may have.

If you have already made hotel reservations at South Point, you must call them if you wish to change your reservation. This will not happen automatically. You are more than welcome to stay at South Point during the rescheduled auction dates. If you choose to do so, Mecum will be coordinating shuttle services back and forth between South Point and the Las Vegas Convention Center during the auction.

For those wishing to move closer to the event itself, The Westgate Hotel and Casino is the closest hotel to the convention center with just a short walk to the auction. Mecum will be securing a block of rooms with a special auction rate for attendees.

For more details on the upcoming Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction, to consign a motorcycle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call (262) 275-5050 for more information.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Mecum Auctions