Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 KX250 High-Compression Piston

December 18, 2020 7:55am | by:
CORONA, CA—Our goal here at Pro Circuit is to offer our customers the highest quality performance parts available and the 2021 KX250 High-Compression Piston meets the requirements. Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, our pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for the serious 2021 KX250 racer.

