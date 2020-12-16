Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #182
Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast is part of the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
This week Daniel Blair, Dave "The Dolphin" Ginolfi, and Producer Joe talk about the new Amateur Spotlight show coming in 2021.
Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.
Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine
The February 2021 Issue
Inside the February issue: Eli Tomac is the 2020 Racer X Rider of the Year. Joe Gibbs Racing MX may be gone, but its influence can be felt across the pits. Sometimes the champions aren’t always the fastest riders. On a good day, these guys could beat anyone. Todd DeHoop checks out the SoCal Vintage MX Classic at Glen Helen. These features and much more in the February issue of Racer X.