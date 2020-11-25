The 11th issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #205

MotoGP in Portugal: 2020 reaches the checkered flag with a thrilling home performance and discovery of a special new circuit. Blogs and photos inside. Stories with Rossi/Yamaha and Honda.

The Then & the Now: We speak to previous generations of MXGP race winners to ask what they think of the differences in the sport as time marches. Also a look into Hitachi KTM and how Yamaha found MX2 speed.

Blades, Americans & Zach Osborne: More feature articles as Roland rides the latest Honda ‘Blade, we call Zach Osborne at home, and the story of Garrett Gerloff.